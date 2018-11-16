Trump is ‘ordered’ to hand back banned Acosta’s press pass

A judge in Washington DC has ordered the White House to return CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass after it was revoked by US Secret Service.

The judge’s order says the pass must be reinstated as a CNN lawsuit against Donald Trump continues. Mr Acosta’s press pass was taken after he clashed with the president during a news conference. The judge said the White House decision is likely to have violated the journalist’s right to due process and freedom of speech.

READ MORE: ‘Alex Salmond paid £91k from his company while crowdfunding legal challenge’

Speaking outside the court, Mr Acosta praised the decision and told reporters “let’s go back to work”.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said they will comply with the order, and will “also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future”.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon told to forget independence referendum by Theresa May’s deputy

“There must be decorum at the White House,” she added.

The ruling forces the White House press office to temporarily return Mr Acosta’s “hard pass”.