Trump gives answers to Russia probe

US president Donald Trump has provided the special counsel with written answers to questions about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election, his lawyers have said.

It is the first time he has directly co-operated with the long investigation.

The step is a milestone in the negotiations between Mr Trump’s attorneys and special counsel Robert Mueller’s team over whether the president might sit for an interview. The compromise outcome offers some benefit to both sides. Mr Trump averts an in-person interview, while Mueller secures on-the-record statements.