Officials said there had been a “catastrophic loss” in the pressure chamber

The five passengers on board the Titan submersive - including Strathclyde University student Suleman Dawood - are believed to have died, officials have said.

The US Coastguard said debris from the vessel had been found by rescue crews earlier today.

Mr Dawood, 19, his father Shahzada Dawood, alongside adventurer Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, are likely to have been killed instantly when the craft broke apart, experts said.

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood.

Officials said the debris that had been found was consistent with a "catastrophic loss" in the pressure chamber.

Rear admiral Ron Mauger, who has been leading the search operation off the coast of Canada, said a remote operated vehicle (ROV) from the vessel Horizon Artic had found the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreck.

OceanGate, the company which operated operated submersible, confirmed that the five men had all died.

A statement from the firm said: "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

A rescue mission involving experts and equipment from multiple countries, including Scotland, continued on Thursday amid fears the supply of oxygen on board was dwindling. Countries from across the world rallied to provide equipment and expertise in hope that the submersible and its occupants could be recovered.

A Royal Air Force C-17 transport aircraft from Lossiemouth, carrying cabling to help the rescue effort, took off on Thursday and was due to deliver its cargo to St John's.

The rescue effort was stepped up after underwater noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Before the news of Mr Dawood's death was announced, a spokesman for the University of Strathclyde said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome."

It is believed Mr Dawood is a first year student at the university, having left school in Surrey last year, where his Pakistani-born family is based. His father, one of Pakistan’s richest men, is a UK-based board member of the Prince's Trust charity and is also the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation, which makes fertilisers, food and energy, as well as the Dawood Hercules Corporation, which makes chemicals.

ACS International School in Cobham, Surrey, confirmed on Wednesday Mr Dawood was a recent graduate.

During First Ministers’ Question in Holyrood, MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy highlighted Mr Dawood’s plight.

She said: “The chamber may be aware of the breaking news in the last few minutes that the young man in the Titan submersible is a student in Glasgow and I’m sure everyone here will join me in sharing their thoughts with him and his family at this unprecedented time.”

A Royal Navy submariner, Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who has "significant knowledge of submarine warfare and dived operations", has been sent to the rescue site by the UK Government, at the request of the US Coastguard.

