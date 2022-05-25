A snap opinion poll finds that 59 per cent of Brits think the Prime Minister should step down in light of the Sue Gray report.

Almost three quarters of those questioned believed that Boris Johnson had lied, with one in eight saying that he did not lie.

Of the 2,748 people questioned, around a quarter were Conservative voters in 2019.

Just over 30 per cent say that the PM should remain in his role however two-thirds of these were 2019 Conservative voters.

Despite this, YouGov’s poll states that only 7% Britons think that the Prime Minister will resign, with more than eight in 10 (83%) believing that he will remain in his role.

“The proportion who think that he will resign includes just 6% of 2019 Conservative voters and 6% of 2019 Labour voters.

When Britons were asked if they think that the Prime Minister knowingly lied about whether or not he broke lockdown rules, three-quarters (74%) say that he did, with around one in eight (13%) saying that he did not.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, following the publication of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022.

Among 2019 Conservative voters, half (51%) think that Johnson knowingly lied.

Boris Johnson has denied lying to MPs over the partygate scandal but admitted it was not correct when he told Parliament that the rules had been followed at all times.

The Prime Minister claimed to have been “vindicated” by Sue Gray’s inquiry into lockdown-busting events in No 10, even though he has been fined for attending the birthday party thrown for him in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

The YouGov poll

He told MPs: “I am happy to set on the record now that when I said – I came to this House and said in all sincerity – the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it was what I believed to be true.