'There are four new regions of Russia': Vladimir Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian territories

The Russian president said Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson would now come under Russian rule in an official signing ceremony at the Kremlin.

"There are four new regions of Russia.” he said, adding that people living in the regions would “become Russian citizens forever”.

Officials crowded into a grand hall at the Kremlin to hear Mr Putin speak. All four Russian-appointed leaders of the occupied regions being annexed were in attendance, as well as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during a ceremony formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy, at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russian forces do not fully control any of the four regions, which comprise 18 per cent of Ukraine. Ukraine still has control of large areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, where its troops are pushing forward to regain even more ground.

Mr Putin called for a minute’s silence to remember “brave soldiers” who had died in what the Kremlin calls a “special operation”.

The four regions were subject to referendums earlier this week, widely condemned by the West as sham votes, which the Kremlin said it had won an overwhelming majority of support for the areas to become part of Russia.

"The results are known, well known," Mr Putin said, adding that the referendums were “free expressions of will”. "I'm sure that the Federal Assembly will support the four new subjects of Russian Federation... because this is the will of millions of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the regions would be rebuilt. Many cities have been severely damaged in the conflict by Russian shelling.

He also heavily criticised the West for its “colonial” world order.

"Who saw the new world order rules? Who discussed them?” he asked. “Russia is a great 1,000-year-old civilisation country and we will not live according to those rules: they do not apply to us.”

He added that he believes the West is waging a "hybrid war" against Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don't want to see us as a free society. They want to see us as a crowd of slaves," he said. "They don't need Russia. We need Russia!"

He called on Ukraine to stop fighting and negotiate an end to the war with Russia – however, he said the territories which were subject to referendums would remain part of Russia at any cost.

"We will defend our lands with all the means at our disposal and do everything to protect our people. This is our great liberating mission," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a lengthy rant against the US, Mr Putin covered the American war in Vietnam in 1954 to its ongoing “occupation” of Germany, Republic of Korea and Japan.

He claimed that the West was taking grain out of Ukraine, ostensibly to distribute to third world countries, but were sending it to Western Europe.

“Again we see this lie, a direct deceit,” he said, adding that the US wants to “take over European markets”.

Military experts have warned that the move could be used by Putin to escalate tensions with the West. Once Russia claims control over these territories, any conflict on this land using weapons supplied from the West, could be seen as an aggressive attack on Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebratory concert is to be held in Moscow’s Red Square this evening.

Earlier today, prime minister Liz Truss condemned the widely expected move.

Ms Truss said: "The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory.