Theme Park ride snaps in half killing two people in front of horrified onlookers

A pendulum ride at a theme park snapped with dozens onboard - killing two people.

Videos emerged on social media showing the ride swing back and forward before the huge metal arm breaks off, with the ride crashing to the ground.

The ring of seats at the bottom of the metal arm smashed into the main frame of the ride, before hitting the ground. Picture: SWNS

Later clips show horrified onlookers trying to free those left trapped in their seats on the ride at Balvatika amusement park in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India.

Sources said two were killed "instantly" while at least 29 were injured during the accident at around 5pm on Sunday (July 14).

Later clips show horrified onlookers trying to free those left trapped in their seats. Picture: SWNS

A local source said: "The Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner confirmed two deaths and said that the rest of the injured were rushed to the L.G hospital immediately after the crash took place.

"The injured are still being treated because the surgeons were pressed into action with the immediate flow of patients.

"Home Minister Pradip Sinh Jadeja also visited the injured at the hospital and are in constant touch with the doctors to keep an eye on the update of the patients."