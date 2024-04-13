Breaking

Sydney Westfield Bondi mall incident: Several people feared dead in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

A critical incident was declared just before 4pm local time
Alan Young
Alan Young
Published 13th Apr 2024, 08:28 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 08:42 BST
Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach.

Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

News website news.com.au reported witnesses claiming a man began stabbing shoppers at random before being shot by police.

More follows

