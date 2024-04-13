Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Five people have been killed and several others including a young child have been critically injured in a stabbing attack at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach.

The attacker was shot dead by police and was believed to have been acting alone, police said. The motive is unknown.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “I have been briefed by the AFP (Australian Federal Police) on the devastating events at Bondi Junction.

“Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones.

“Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders.”

Oneman said he hid in a shop in the shopping centre during the attack.

Roi Huberman told ABC News Australia: “I was in the changing rooms of a jeans shop, we heard two shots, at first we couldn’t work out what was going on. Then the person at the store said it sounds like shots, so she took us to the back where they can lock it from the inside.

“Then we heard fire alarm; there were some people stuck in the changing rooms so we opened the door and got them as well, then she (the store worker) led us through the back door.

“We came back into Oxford Street, then we saw about 10 ambulances, about eight police cars, riot police, helicopters hovering from above.

“I saw people, after a few minutes, people running away – some young women were crying and they were saying that they spoke to a little girl who saw a dead body, then I saw people running across Oxford Street and the police came and cordoned it off.

“At one stage I spoke to a guy that had a photo of a police woman over the body of someone and apparently the guy was wielding either a machete or knife; think he’s wounded some people and then the police woman shot him twice – and these are probably the shots that we heard.”

Another shopper said she thought she was “going to die”.

The unnamed shopper told ABC News: “I was hiding in the backroom. I was hearing gunshots. It’s just the worst thing ever, who does that to people?

“I saw a woman lying on the floor in Chanel.

“I didn’t see him properly, I was running. It’s just insanity – I wasn’t expecting it.