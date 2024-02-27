Stornoway black pudding among iconic Scottish foods set to receive protected status in Japan
Iconic Scottish food products, including Arbroath Smokies, Stornoway black pudding and Scotch beef and lamb, are to have special protected status in Japan to safeguard against imitation.
Cheeses Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar and traditional Ayrshire Dunlop are also included in a list of 37 British foods which are expected to formally gain protection under the Geographical Indication (GI) scheme this week, following the completion of UK and Japanese scrutiny and bureaucratic processes.
Food products from other parts of the UK which will receive the GI status include the Cornish pasty and Yorkshire Wensleydale, as well as Melton Mowbray Pork Pie. In return, the UK will also be protecting the GIs of several Japanese food and drink products, including Hokkaido wine and Hiba beef.
UK Government minister for Scotland, Donald Cameron, said: "The producers of some of our world-famous Scottish exports can be assured that their iconic products are protected through this important agreement with Japan.”
Grant Moir, managing director of Ayrshire beef producer Stoddart’s, welcomed the move, which he said would “enhance and strengthen” the Scotch and Stoddart’s brand in Japan. He said: "Since Stoddart’s started to supply beef to Japan back in 2019, the brand attributes of Scotch Beef has always been a major draw for the Japanese market.”
A second group of protections in Japan, which is the world’s third largest economy, is set to be announced once further work has concluded.
