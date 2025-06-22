Starmer calls for negotiations after US attacks Iran’s nuclear sites

Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s key nuclear sites had been “completely and fully obliterated”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Iran to return to negotiations after Donald Trump launched US air strikes on the regime’s nuclear facilities.

The Prime Minister said Iran’s nuclear programme is a “grave threat” which the US military action would “alleviate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is understood to have been no UK involvement in the action, which comes after Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy had pushed for a diplomatic solution rather than US action which could further destabilise the region.

The Prime Minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security.

“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”

First Minister John Swinney said the UK must push for a diplomatic solution following the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Posting on X, he said: “The Middle East conflict has reached an alarmingly greater level of danger after the US attacks on Iran.

“The conflict must be stopped by a diplomatic solution delivered through the international community. And the UK Government must insist on that now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trump White House address

US President Donald Trump asserted that Iran’s key nuclear sites had been “completely and fully obliterated”, in an address to the nation from the White House. There was no independent damage assessment.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted its nuclear programme will not be stopped.

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said there are no immediate signs of radioactive contamination at the three locations following the strikes.

It is not clear whether the US will continue attacking Iran alongside its ally Israel, which has been engaged in a nine-day war with Iran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump acted without congressional authorisation, and he warned there will be additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against US forces.

“There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran,” he said.

Iran’s top diplomat, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, warned in a post on X that the US attacks “will have everlasting consequences” and that Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate.

Hours later, Iranian missiles struck areas in northern and central Israel, according to an Israeli rescue service. Initial reports suggested at least 16 people suffered minor injuries and several buildings were damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Iranian barrage, Israel’s military said it had “swiftly neutralised” the Iranian missile launchers that had fired, and that it had begun a series of strikes towards military targets in western Iran.

Iran has maintained its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only, and US intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb. However, Mr Trump and Israeli leaders have argued Iran could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

The decision to directly involve the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel that significantly degraded Iran’s air defences and offensive missile capabilities, and damaged its nuclear enrichment facilities.

But US and Israeli officials have said American B-2 stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb that only they have been configured to carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear programme buried deep underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump appears to have made the calculation – at the prodding of Israeli officials and many Republicans – that Israel’s operation had softened the ground and presented a perhaps unparalleled opportunity to set back Iran’s nuclear programme, perhaps permanently.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Mr Trump said in a post on social media.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Mr Trump later added: “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israel announced on Sunday that it had closed its airspace to both inbound and outbound flights in the wake of the US attacks.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately elaborate on the operation but an update is expected on Sunday morning.

But one US official said the attack used bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant that is built deep into a mountain. The weapons are designed to penetrate the ground before exploding.

In addition, US submarines launched about 30 Tomahawk missiles, according to another US official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to attack was a risky one for Mr Trump, who won the White House partially on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism.