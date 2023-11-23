Stabbing Ireland: Three children among those stabbed in Dublin city centre attack
Three young children and a woman have been injured in a knife attack outside a primary school in Dublin city centre.
A man has also been taken to hospital following the incident on Parnell Square East in the city on Thursday afternoon. It is believed the woman and children were leaving the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire school when the attack happened.
One of the children, a girl, and the woman, are believed to have sustained serious injuries. Irish police said they were following a definite line of inquiry – and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was on his way to Dublin when he heard about the incident.
"I am on my way to Dublin for British-Irish Council and deeply shocked at such a horrific incident taking place at Parnell Square,” he said. “My thoughts with the family of those affected, particularly the children involved. I hope and pray for a full and swift recovery for those injured.”
One woman, Siobhan Kearney, told Irish broadcaster RTE that she helped disarm the attacker.
"Without thinking, I just took across the road to help out,” she said. “We got another young man, disarmed him [the attacker] with the knife, another man took the knife and put it away for the Garda to find it.”
The parents of the children involved are said to have been informed.
Ireland’s justice minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the attack.
She said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.
“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.”
Ms McEntee added: “However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children.
“Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.
