Humza Yousef was on his way to Ireland when the attack occurred

Three young children and a woman have been injured in a knife attack outside a primary school in Dublin city centre.

A man has also been taken to hospital following the incident on Parnell Square East in the city on Thursday afternoon. It is believed the woman and children were leaving the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire school when the attack happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the children, a girl, and the woman, are believed to have sustained serious injuries. Irish police said they were following a definite line of inquiry – and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

People gathering at the scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, including three young children.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was on his way to Dublin when he heard about the incident.

"I am on my way to Dublin for British-Irish Council and deeply shocked at such a horrific incident taking place at Parnell Square,” he said. “My thoughts with the family of those affected, particularly the children involved. I hope and pray for a full and swift recovery for those injured.”

One woman, Siobhan Kearney, told Irish broadcaster RTE that she helped disarm the attacker.

"Without thinking, I just took across the road to help out,” she said. “We got another young man, disarmed him [the attacker] with the knife, another man took the knife and put it away for the Garda to find it.”

The parents of the children involved are said to have been informed.

Ireland’s justice minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply shocked” by the attack.

She said: “All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice.”

Ms McEntee added: “However, my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children.