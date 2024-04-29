Spain prime minister Pedro Sanchez pledges he will stay in office after days of uncertainty
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said vowed to continue in office “even with more strength” after five days of uncertainty.
Mr Sanchez on Wednesday told the country he would take the time off to think about his future after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.
However, after a period of reflection, he has opted to remain in his post.
“I have decided to continue on with even more strength at the helm of the government of Spain,” he said in a televised speech after informing King Felipe VI of his decision.
“It is a decision that does not mean a return to the status quo, this will mark a before and after, I promise you that,” Mr Sanchez said, without detailing what steps he could take to curtail “the smear campaign” he says he and his family is facing.
His wife, Begoaa Gomez, faced allegations by a right-wing platform that accused her of using her position to influence business deals.
The group, Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands”, acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles.
Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.
The prime minister blames the investigation on online news sites politically aligned with the leading opposition Popular Party and the Vox party that spread what he called “spurious” allegations.
Mr Sanchez, 52, has been Spain’s prime minister since 2018. He was able to form a new minority leftist coalition government in November to start another four-year term due to the exceedingly fragile support of a handful of small regional parties.
