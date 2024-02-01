This week, the US senate held a hearing on child safety on social media, where Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg appeared alongside the heads of TikTok, Snap, X and Discord. Here, we look at what was spoken about and if it will have any impact on the future of social media.

Who was there and why?

Mr Zuckerberg appeared at the Senate alongside TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew and Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive of the former Twitter, as well as other social media bosses.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC.

While Mr Zuckerberg and Mr Chew appeared willingly, the heads of Snap, X and messaging platform Discord initially refused and were sent government-issued subpoenas.

What was discussed?

The hearing began with recorded testimony from youngsters and parents who said they or their children were exploited on social media. “They’re responsible for many of the dangers our children face online,” US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, who chairs the committee, said in opening remarks.

“Their design choices, their failures to adequately invest in trust and safety, their constant pursuit of engagement and profit over basic safety have all put our kids and grandkids at risk.”

Family members of children who had been harmed by social media also attended the meeting, where they held up pictures of their children.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, the top Republican on the judiciary panel, echoed Mr Durbin’s sentiments and said he was prepared to work with Democrats to solve the issue.

“After years of working on this issue with you and others, I’ve come to conclude the following – social media companies as they’re currently designed and operate are dangerous products,” Mr Graham said. He told the executives their platforms had enriched lives, but that it was time to deal with “the dark side”.

What was Mr Zuckerberg targeted for?

Republican Senator Ted Cruz asked the Meta boss, "Mr Zuckerberg, what the hell were you thinking?", when he showed the tech boss an Instagram prompt that warns users they may be about to see child sexual abuse material, but asks if they would like to "see the results anyway".

Mr Zuckerberg, who has appeared before the Senate seven times before, replied that "it's often helpful to, rather than just blocking it, to help direct them towards something that could be helpful". The Meta chief also promised to "personally look into it".

He was also asked if he would like to apologise for the families harmed by social media use.

Mr Zuckerberg said: "I'm sorry for everything you've all gone through, it's terrible. No-one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered."

What did the social media companies say in their defence?

Beginning with Discord’s Jason Citron, the executives touted existing safety tools on their platforms and the work they have done with non-profit organisations and law enforcement to protect minors.

Snapchat had broken ranks ahead of the hearing and began backing a federal bill that would create a legal liability for apps and social platforms which recommend harmful content to minors. Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel reiterated the company’s support on Wednesday and asked the industry to back the Bill.

Mr Chew said TikTok was vigilant about enforcing its policy barring children under 13 from using the app. Ms Yaccarino said X does not cater to children.

“We do not have a line of business dedicated to children,” Ms Yaccarino said. She said the company would also support Stop CSAM Act, a federal Bill that makes it easier for victims of child exploitation to sue tech companies.

What have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to do with it?

A day after the Senate hearing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called for urgent change to child safety on social media, saying the “best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms”.

They said the issue transcended division and party lines and warned this was “not the time to pass the buck of responsibility”.

