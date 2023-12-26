The situation is reminiscent of the plot of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Now the fictional tale of Kevin McCallister and his unplanned solo trip to New York has become reality, as a six-year-old ended up in the wrong US city after he was "incorrectly boarded" on a Spirit Airlines plane.

The child, Casper, was travelling from Philadelphia to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida.

Pictured here in Home Alone, in Home Alone 2, Kevin McAllister ends up boarding the wrong plane and is stranded hundreds of miles away from his family.

However, he ended up in Orlando – four hours’ drive and 160 miles away from his intended destination – after he was put on the wrong plane by accident.

His grandmother, Maria Ramos, raised the alarm when her grandson did not appear after the plane he was meant to travel on landed.

"I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her 'where's my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?'" Ms Ramos told WINK-TV, a television station in Fort Myers.

She said the flight attendant told her: "No, I had no kids with me."

Casper was able to phone his grandmother from Orlando and she drove to pick him up. The airline has apologised and said it would reimburse Ms Ramos the cost of her drive. It is holding an internal investigation to find out how the mix-up occurred.

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, youngster Kevin boards the wrong plane and ends up in New York, while the rest of his family travel to Florida over the Christmas holidays.

"I want them to call me [and] let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando," Ms Ramos said. "How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?"

Spirit Airlines said: "We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologise to the family for this experience."