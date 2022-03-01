Ukraine-Russia conflict: Shipping giant cuts off deliveries to Russia

Other smaller firms have already done so, but Maersk accounts for more than one in six containers shipped worldwide, meaning its actions have a significant impact.

Maersk said it was “deeply concerned” by the escalation of the crisis and said it would suspend all shipments with the exception of food, medical and humanitarian supplies.

The firm added that it could not receive payments from any sanctioned Russian banks.

Maersk hauls 17 percent of the planet’s shipping containers aboard its vessels. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In a message to customers, the company said: “At A.P. Moller – Maersk, we are deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in Ukraine. We are closely following the ever-evolving situation with governments posing new sanctions against Russia and the regular adjustments that are being made to the list of restrictions. With that in mind, we now see the clear need to establish new and revise existing processes of accepting and handling bookings.

“We are also starting to see the effect on global supply chain flows such as delays and detention of cargo by customs authorities across various trans-shipment hubs – overall resulting in unpredictable operational impacts.”

It added: “As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with the exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies (bar dual-use items).

“The suspension will begin today and cover all Russian gateway ports.”

