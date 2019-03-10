Seven Brits among 157 killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Have your say

Seven British passengers were among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash, Kenya has said.

Transport secretary James Macharia has told reporters that 149 passengers from at least 35 countries were on board the flight that crashed this morning.

Seven passengers were from the UK, he said.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office said the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed.

A spokesman for the airline confirmed the plane had crashed while heading from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa’s largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

Ethiopian Airlines said it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane which crashed six minutes after taking off.

A statement from the airline said it crashed around 31 miles south of the capital.

The airline statement said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties”.