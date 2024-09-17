Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking charges revealed - the allegations in full

Star arrested in Manhattan following raids on homes in Miami and Los Angeles

US hip hop star Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed in New York on Tuesday.

Combs had been arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the court that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would “fight like hell” to try to get his client released from custody.

US hip hop star Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan roughly six months after authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Of Combs, Agnifilo said, “His spirits are good. He’s confident.”

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in hip hop before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her and others into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

The suit was settled in one day but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, “I was disgusted when I did it.”

However, Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in a statement on Tuesday that “neither Ms Ventura nor I have any comment”.

“We appreciate your understanding and if that changes, we will certainly let you know,” he added.

A woman said Combs raped her two decades ago when she was 17. A music producer sued, saying Combs forced him to have sex with prostitutes. Another woman, April Lampros, said Combs subjected her to “terrifying sexual encounters,” starting when she was a college student in 1994.

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie and Lampros did.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has got out of legal trouble before.