Scottish woman labelled "extremist" by Belarusian government for support of pro-democracy movement

A Scottish woman is among a group of pro-democracy campaigners who have been labelled “extremists” by a court in the pro-Russia country of Belarus.Irina McLean, who has lived in Scotland for 15 years after leaving her native Belarus, is among a group of supporters of democracy in the dictatorship which has been listed by the Minsk government as “extremist”.

Ms McLean is a member of the People's Consulate of Belarus in Scotland, a branch of pro-democracy movement the People’s Embassies of Belarus, which was set up three years ago in support of Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, who was widely accepted to have won the majority of the votes in an election. However, she was forced to flee the country after Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory.

Earlier this month, a Belarusian court ruled that the People’s Embassies of Belarus was deemed to be “extremist”.

Irina McLean, centre, is a member of the People's Consulate for Belarus in Scotland.

Mr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since the 1990s. The August 2020 elections sparked widespread protests in Belarus, lasting months, during which time protesters faced human rights abuses and violence from the authorities. Thousands of people were imprisoned for taking part in the demonstrations and campaigners believe up to 11 people were killed. More than 1,300 people are still behind bars.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, who took over the opposition candidacy from her husband, Serhei, who was jailed weeks before the vote in 2020, now lives in Lithuania, where she runs a “government-in-waiting” for Belarus.

The legal ruling came weeks after the People’s Embassies of Belarus published information advising Belarusian citizens living abroad on how to renew travel documents from outside the country. The Belarusian government recently banned its own embassies abroad from issuing new passports to Belarusian citizens, instead insisting they should travel to Belarus to get a new passport. For some people, who have fallen foul of the regime due to posting about the Belarusian government on social media, or previously taking part in protests in Belarus, returning to the country could be dangerous and risks arrest.

The international People’s Embassies of Belarus posted a photograph on social media of its supporters and staff, including Ms McLean, “congratulating” its members on the status.

Irina McLean

It said: “‘Extremism in Belarus’ is a sign of the quality of your work. The Foreign Affairs Office of the Cabinet congratulates the People’s Embassies of Belarus and separately the People's Embassy of Belarus in Italy with the ‘high rating of extremists’ by the illegitimate regime.

“At a time when the official embassies refused to fulfil their basic duties, you are making incredible efforts for the real work of protecting the rights of Belarusians in your countries. Thus, this new ‘status’ should be perceived only as a confirmation of the effectiveness of your work to the envy of regime ambassadors.”

Ms McLean said: “On a personal level, I find it somewhat amusing because it's clear that my actions are far from extreme.

“However, from a citizen’s perspective, I’m deeply disturbed by the Belarusian regime’s ability to manipulate what they call “courts” to pass judgment on people like me.”