A Scottish grandfather is facing court action and potential imprisonment in Dubai – after he asked a neighbour to turn down music in the early hours of a Hogmanay party while looking after his baby granddaughter.

Ian McKellen, 75, from Aberdeenshire, was visiting the United Arab Emirates to help his daughter, who had recently moved there with her young child. He is now not allowed to leave the country while he awaits court proceedings after he was accused of trespass for visiting a property belonging to a neighbour to ask them to reduce late night noise.

Charity Detained in Dubai says he could face a jail sentence if the case is not dropped.

The organisation said when Mr McKellen, holding his 18-month-old granddaughter, approached the neighbour’s property to ask them to turn down music after 1am, some guests pushed him and the baby’s bottle fell to the floor. His daughter, who recently moved to the Emirates from Australia, had previously sent messages asking the host to reduce the noise.

As he left, Mr McKellen claims the host ran up to him and threw a drink over the baby, which he warned he would report to the police. However, his daughter decided not to go ahead with the report as she did not want to cause a problem with her new neighbour.

The neighbour subsequently reported Mr McKellen for “trespass”.

However, Detained in Dubai says it is common practice in Dubai for someone who believes they are at risk of being reported themselves to pre-emptively file a complaint against their complainer.

“It is standard practice in Dubai to pre-emptively file a police report when at risk of being reported”, said Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai.

“The prosecution tends to side with whomever makes the first police report, so if someone is at risk of being reported themselves, they will quickly file against the actual victim. This is how people familiar with Dubai justice manipulate the system to their advantage.”

The neighbour filed a police complaint against Mr McKellen for “trespass”, resulting in a travel ban and potentially several years in prison.

Ms Stirling said: “It is commonplace for foreigners in this situation to offer financial compensation to their accuser in order to drop the case. Authorities in Dubai need to crack down on this blatant abuse of criminal justice system. The practice is systemic and will require significant legislative change to stamp it out completely.”

Mr McKellen was scheduled to return to Scotland on January 10, but has been told he has to remain in the UAE indefinitely where he has no access to medical care and where he will be separated from his wife.

“This is a very sad situation,” Ms Stirling said. “Nobody would ever imagine that a polite request to turn the music down would result in a travel ban and criminal prosecution.