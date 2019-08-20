Scottish Government trade official ‘detained by China’

The Foreign Office has expressed concern following reports a trade official linked to the Scottish Government has been detained at the border between Hong Kong and China.

Local media reports said Simon Cheng, a member of staff at the UK consulate in Hong Kong, went missing on August 8 after he travelled to a business event in Shenzhen via the Lo Wu immigration control point.

Mr Cheng, whose LinkedIn profile states he is a representative of the Scottish Government, is believed to be from Hong Kong.

The Foreign Office said it was “seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong”.

The Scottish government said it was concerned for Mr Cheng’s welfare and was liaising with the Foreign Office.

Mr Cheng is understood to be a trade and investment officer at the Scottish Development International section of the UK Consulate.

His girlfriend told local news site HK01 that he had planned to travel home by train the same day, but did not return.

Increased security measures are in place at the border between Hong Kong and China, as Beijing looks to clamp down on anti-government protests in Hong Kong which it has called “close to terrorism”.

Mr Cheng’s LinkedIn profile states that he is “determined in a way for Hong Kong to deploy influence on an economic cooperation between Europe, UK, Scotland and China”.

He describes his role at the consulate as handling “enquiries as a representative of the Scottish Government”, as well as working “with Scottish companies to support their trade in Hong Kong and South China”.