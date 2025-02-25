Campbell Scott had been attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi

A Scottish businessman who went missing in Kenya more than a week ago has been found dead.

Campbell Scott was last seen attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi on February 16, according to media reports.

He was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His employer said police had identified a body and were investigating.

Campbell Scott had been attending a conference at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi | google

A spokesperson said: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.