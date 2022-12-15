The Scottish Budget has listed £72.3m put aside for the cost of rehousing those fleeing the war in Ukraine as part of its efforts to support human rights.
The Budget report says: “We continue to deal with the unforeseen – though entirely understandable and accepted – costs of resettling refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. The way thousands of people in Scotland have opened their homes is an example of our country at its very best.
“Responding to this conflict has required a concerted effort at all levels, from the Scottish Government working closely with local government and third sector partners nationally to grassroots organisations collaborating within their communities. Scotland will always play our full part when supporting those fleeing conflict and persecution and we are making provision for continuing costs of Ukrainian resettlement in this Budget.”
It added: “we are investing £70 million in our Ukrainian Resettlement programme to ensure those displaced by the illegal war in Ukraine continue to receive a warm Scots welcome, and are supported to rebuild their lives in our communities for as long as they need to call Scotland their home.”