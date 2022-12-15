The Scottish Government has allocated almost £73 million for the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in the Scottish Budget.

The Budget report says: “We continue to deal with the unforeseen – though entirely understandable and accepted – costs of resettling refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. The way thousands of people in Scotland have opened their homes is an example of our country at its very best.

“Responding to this conflict has required a concerted effort at all levels, from the Scottish Government working closely with local government and third sector partners nationally to grassroots organisations collaborating within their communities. Scotland will always play our full part when supporting those fleeing conflict and persecution and we are making provision for continuing costs of Ukrainian resettlement in this Budget.”

Scotland has welcomed thousands of refugees from Ukraine. Picture: Getty Images

