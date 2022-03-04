Ukraine-Russia conflict: Scot who fled war-torn Ukraine hopes to be home by Sunday

Mr Stewart, from Edinburgh, said a visa had finally come through for his wife Tanya, who gave birth to their second child, Douglas, last month. However, he said the UK visa office in Poland, where they have been staying since Monday, had run out of paper visas due to high demand.

He posted on Twitter: “Tanya [my wife] finally has permission to enter the UK. But no visa as they have run out! So we had to give 48 hours notice before date of travel. If all works out, we’ll be in Scotland Sunday pm.”

However, Mr Stewart said his in-laws were still sheltering near their home outside of Kyiv and had told him that it was too dangerous for them to try to leave the country.

Scot Ken Stewart and his wife Tanya hope to be back in Scotland on Sunday.

