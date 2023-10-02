Scientists who helped develop Covid-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize
The Nobel Prize announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday
The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award in Stockholm yesterday.
Ms Kariko is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Eisner performed his prize-winning research with Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania.
