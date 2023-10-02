All Sections
Scientists who helped develop Covid-19 vaccines win Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday
By Russell Jackson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
 Comment

The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award in Stockholm yesterday.

Ms Kariko is a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Eisner performed his prize-winning research with Kariko at the University of Pennsylvania.

