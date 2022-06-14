Court of Appeal judges have rejected a last-ditch legal bid to block the first flight due to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda under a controversial Government policy. The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action challenged a High Court judge’s refusal to grant an injunction on Friday, which meant the first flight to the east African country could go ahead today.

Lawyers for the three groups and one person due to be removed asked for the injunction to prevent the 11 people now due on Tuesday’s flight from being taken to Rwanda until the full hearing of whether the policy is lawful next month. Raza Husain QC argued that the judge who refused to block the flight on Friday, Mr Justice Swift, had wrongly decided the “balance of convenience”.

But why are refugees being sent to Rwanda? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is the UK sending refugees to Rwanda?

The Conservative Government revealed the plan to send refugees coming to the UK to Rwanda in an effort to discourage others from crossing the Channel. The policy is largely aimed at single, young migrants who arrive in the UK in what Government official are calling “illegal, dangerous, or unnecessary methods”. Specifically, this seems to include arriving in small boats or hidden in lorries.

The UK Government was “surprised” to encounter criticism of its Rwanda migrant transfer policy, Downing Street said, with prominent figures like the Archbishop of Canterbury and opposition politicians like Sir Keir Starmer being vocal in criticising the plan, as well as Conservative backbenchers.

Despite this opposition, public protests, and legal battles attempting to stop the first flight, Downing Street stated that it remains the Government’s plan for the flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda to go ahead on Tuesday as planned.

A placard left outside the High Court where the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights is taking place in London. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says the first deportation flight to Rwanda will take off in the evening of Tuesday, June 14th, regardless of how many people are on board, as immigration attorneys launch case-by-case appeals on behalf of the migrants scheduled for removal. Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File.

“We certainly intend for there to be a flight tomorrow. That still remains the plan,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said. “There are a number of legal challenges pending, so we need to see the outcome of those before we know the exact position.”

Ministers were also told they should overbook refugee flights to Rwanda in order to counter the work of “lefty lawyers” preventing their clients from being sent to the African country.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added that she expects “some” migrants to be on the first one-way flight to Rwanda scheduled to take off on Tuesday. Pressed if the flight would take off empty, she told BBC Breakfast: “I’m sure there will be some people on the flight, I’m not sure how many at this stage.” She did not deny estimates that the charter flight could take around £250,000.

Ms Truss went on to say on a separate occasion that “significant” numbers of people will be on one-way flights to Rwanda for asylum seekers by the end of the year.

A security guard stands in the reception area of the Hope Hostel, which is one of the locations expected to house some of the asylum-seekers due to be sent from Britain to Rwanda. Photo: AP Photo.

In the face of the criticism, Boris Johnson has said the Government will not be “deterred or abashed” by criticism of the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister told Cabinet ministers: “We are not going to be in any way deterred or abashed by some of the criticism that is being directed upon this policy, some of it from slightly unexpected quarters. We are going to get on and deliver.”