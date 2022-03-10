Ukraine-Russia: Russia wants Ukraine to surrender, foreign minister warns, following high-level talks

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said he hoped the meeting between Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a Mediterranean resort "will open the door to a permanent ceasefire".
However, Mr Kuleba said the two sides discussed a 24-hour ceasefire, but did not make any progress. He said Russia was still seeking "a surrender from Ukraine".
Mr Kuleba said: "Russia is not in a position at this point to establish a ceasefire. They seek a surrender from Ukraine. This is not what they're going to get. Ukraine is strong, Ukraine is fighting."
He added he would be happy to continue the dialogue with Mr Lavrov.
Previous talks between the two sides had taken place on the border between Ukraine and Belarus last week.