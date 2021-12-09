Russia Ukraine: Could Russia invade Ukraine? Why Russia has troops on Ukraine border and conflict, explained (Image credit: AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

According to US and Ukrainian military intelligence, the amassing of thousands of Russian troops on the Russia-Ukraine border in east Ukraine signals the potential for a future invasion on the part of Russian military forces after years of conflict between the two countries.

Fears of Russia making preparations for plans to invade Ukraine as early as next year come after Russia’s annexation of Crimea following the Ukrainian Revolution in 2014 led to intense conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with an estimated 14,000 people killed in the years since.

Ahead of a phone call between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities alleged that Russia was also sending further military to the Russia-Ukraine border to provoke a response.

In this image released by The White House, US President Joe Biden (R), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (on screen) from the White House in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2021. (Image credit: HANDOUT/The White House/AFP via Getty Images)

But is Russia likely to invade Ukraine?

And how have the US, UK and European allies responded to the threat of further Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why does Russia have troops on Russia-Ukraine border?

A Ukrainian soldier in a front-line position on December 8, 2021 in Marinka, Ukraine. (Image credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

While US intelligence officials determined that Moscow has amassed 70,000 troops near the Ukraine border and sought to prepare for a possible invasion early next year, Moscow has denied these allegations – stating instead that the troops are an instance of Ukraine threatening its own action.

Yet Russia’s denial of placing tens of thousands of troops along its western border with Ukraine has jarred with a statement supposedly made by President Putin, according to his foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov, that "the Russian troops are on their own territory, and they don't threaten anyone".

Mr Putin entered into Tuesday’s video call with President Biden seeking assurance that any expansion of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance between select North American, Asian and European countries, would not include Ukraine.

While the overriding narrative of recent troop movements along the Russia-Ukraine border have been interpreted as showing the potential for an invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, it is also thought that the moves from Russia may be a show of strength in the face of what it views as increased hostility and deference to Ukraine from the US.

According to a Reuters report on November 23, Moscow identified a ‘significant increase’ in US strategic bomber activity in November – with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu saying they had carried out 30 flights close to Russia that month, more than twice as much as the same period last year.

Russia also claimed that the US had rehearsed a nuclear strike on Russia last month, with US planes coming within less than 20 kilometres of Russian borders.

What would happen if Russia invades Ukraine?

Talks between President Joe Biden and Putin are said to be ongoing after Tuesday’s video call saw Biden reiterate a need for diplomacy and de-escalation of Russian troop activity on the Russia-Ukraine border.

According to reports, the US President once again stressed that the country would not hesitate to impose sanctions if Moscow were to continue or intensify its “threatening behaviour” toward Ukraine.

Among the sanctions which could be levied on Russia if it were to take any further steps against Ukraine or attempt to invade the country are sanctions on Russian banks, the SWIFT international payment system and on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to bring Russian gas into Europe via Germany.

What have the UK and US said about the Russia-Ukraine border conflict?

The UK and its allies have agreed to work together to encourage Russia to row back from its "threatening behaviour" towards Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening as Western allies consider how to respond to the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

The call came after Mr Biden held an online meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to warn that, in the event of an invasion, the US stands ready to impose sanctions that would exact "a very real cost" on the Russian economy, according to White House officials.

Following the bilateral, Mr Biden then spoke to Mr Johnson, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel as they seek to present a united front against the Kremlin.

It was the second time the five leaders - dubbed the Nato "Quint" - had spoken within the past 24 hours regarding the diplomatic crisis.

According to Downing Street, the leaders "underlined the importance of Russia ceasing their threatening behaviour towards Ukraine" during the call.

"They agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue with Russia to encourage this outcome," a spokeswoman said.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to co-ordinate their approaches to this issue."

It follows Mr Johnson telling his fellow leaders on Monday that the UK would "continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal" to prevent any Russian aggression against Kiev.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford told MPs that the UK was considering "an extension of purely defensive support to Ukraine to help Ukraine defend itself".

She said any "military incursion" by Russia into the eastern European country would be a "strategic mistake".

Additional reporting by PA reporters Patrick Daly and David Hughes

