News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reich Citizens: German police raids target suspected extremists ‘seeking to overthrow state’

Twenty-five people have been detained as part of a series of raids on suspected far-right extremists across Germany, according to reports.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

The dpa news agency cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Some members of the grouping reject Germany’s post-war constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Hide Ad

Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany’s special forces unit KSK in the south-western town of Calw.

Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state by force. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
Hide Ad

The unit has in the past been scrutinised over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

One person was detained in the Austrian town of Kitzbühel and another in the Italian city of Perugia.

Hide Ad

Prosecutors said the suspected ringleaders, identified only as Heinrich XIII PR and Rüdiger v P, were accused of founding a “terrorist organisation with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own form of state.”