Twenty-five people have been detained as part of a series of raids on suspected far-right extremists across Germany, according to reports.

The dpa news agency cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Some members of the grouping reject Germany’s post-war constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany’s special forces unit KSK in the south-western town of Calw.

Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state by force. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

The unit has in the past been scrutinised over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

One person was detained in the Austrian town of Kitzbühel and another in the Italian city of Perugia.

