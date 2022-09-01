Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had "passed away after a severe illness", but did not give further details.

Russian news reports said his body was found in the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia's political and business elite are often treated. He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-storey window, the reports said.

State news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Mr Maganov had taken his own life and that he had been admitted to the hospital after a heart attack. The news site RBK also said police were investigating the possibility after he fell from the sixth floor.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oil Company Lukoil Ravil Maganov (R) pose for a photo during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 21, 2019. -The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. via Getty Images

Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to the country's military operation in Ukraine, pressing in March for the "immediate cessation of the armed conflict".

After the conflict started, the board of Lukoli, which is Russia's biggest private company, expressed its sympathy to victims of "this tragedy".

Mr Maganov, who started working for the private oil company in 1993, is one of several Russian energy oligarchs who have died in unusual circumstances in recent months.

In April, the body of millionaire Novatek former manager Sergei Protosenya was found alongside his wife and daughter at a Spanish villa.

In the same month, the former vice-president of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was found dead with his wife and daughter in their Moscow flat.