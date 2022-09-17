Queen Elizabeth II death: What will happen on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of dignitaries and global heads of state will join the royal family to lay the monarch to rest. Here is your definitive guide to the day:

When and where will the funeral take place?

The state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Members of the public, some wrapped in blankets, wait in the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London.

Buckingham Palace said elements of the state funeral service and the associated ceremonial arrangements will pay tribute to the Queen’s 70-year reign, and her life of service as head of state, nation and Commonwealth.

Members of the public in London, who have been queuing for up to 22 hours to pay respects to the Queen as she lies in state in the Abbey, will be able to do so until 6:30am on the day of the funeral.

At 10:44am the coffin will travel on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral. It will be followed by King Charles II, members of the royal family and members of the King’s household.

The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10:52am, where the bearer party will lift the coffin from the State Gun Carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the State Funeral Service.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall.

The service will be followed by a private Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which will take place later the same day at 4pm, with 800 people in attendance.

Who will attend?

The funeral service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, will be attended by heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors general and prime ministers, as well as members of the extended royal family.

Other representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth, recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross, Government, the UK Parliament, the Scottish Parliament, other devolved parliaments, the Church, and charities with which the Queen was associated, will form the congregation, along with other public representatives.

Almost 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this year will also join the congregation, including those who made extraordinary contributions to society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

What will happen during the service?

During the service, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, will read lessons. Religious leaders, including Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, will say prayers.

The sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will also give the Commendation. The Dean of Westminster will then pronounce the blessing.

Towards the end of the service, about 11:55pm, the Last Post will sound followed by a two-minute silence, which will be be observed in the Abbey, and throughout the UK. The National Anthem will bring the state funeral service to a close at about noon.

After the service, the coffin will process through London, before being joined by members of the royal family at Windsor Castle. Minute guns will be fired on the East Lawn of the castle and the Curfew Tower Bell will be tolled.

The Committal Service, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will take place in St George's Chapel at 4pm. A private burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening. At the end of the service the Lord Chamberlain will "break" his wand of office and place it on the coffin.

The Queen is to be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Where can I watch it?

Major TV channels, including BBC One and Two and ITV, are to broadcast live coverage of the funeral from early in the morning.

Prince Philip’s funeral was viewed by more than 13 million people in the UK last year, while funeral of Princess Diana in September 1997 was watched by more than 31 million British audience members.

What is happening in Scotland?

The funeral service will be broadcast live on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 8am. Some churches will also screen the service at Westminster Abbey, including Fettercairn Church, near Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire and the Tron Church on Bath Street, Glasgow.

Although cinemas have generally opted to close, Vue cinemas across Scotland and the Arc Cinema in Peterhead have offered free bookable tickets to a live screening of the ceremony in London.Legion Scotland will open for members and the public on Monday morning.

What will be closed on Monday?

Scotland will observe the national bank holiday, meaning many businesses and services will be closed. State schools – and most private schools, nurseries and universities – will be shut as a mark of respect for the Queen. Other non-essential services such as sports facilities, museums and libraries will also be closed.

Major supermarket chains have said they will close for the day of the funeral, with some opening convenience stores later in the day. Many pubs and bars are also likely to alter their opening hours. Aberdeenshire beer chain Brewdog has confirmed its bars will be closed until 2pm.

The UK Government has said some businesses "may wish to consider closing or postponing events", but added there is no obligation to do so and no statutory entitlement to time off for workers.

Essential council services including waste collection will continue, although recycling centres are likely to be shut.

No courts or tribunals are to sit in Scotland on Monday.

Health boards have been given guidance to support their planning for the holiday, which the Scottish Government said underlines the importance of essential healthcare services continuing. This includes pre-planned treatments, and the winter vaccination programme.

Some shops in Glasgow announced they would open as food banks on Monday after it emerged 17 food banks run by the Trussell Trust would close their doors.

Most public transport services are expected to run as normal.