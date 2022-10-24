Now, public figures across the world have commented on the likely appointment of Rishi Sunak as the next Prime Minister of the UK – with Indians and Kenyans both keen to claim him as their own.

The former Chancellor is this afternoon set to meet King Charles, when he is set to be formally named Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak is Hindu and of Punjabi Indian origin, however, his father grew up in Kenya.

Rishi Sunak's appointment has been noted around the world.

Many Indian politicians and public figures celebrated Mr Sunak’s appointment – pointing to the fact that he was named leader on the “auspicious” day of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. It is also the 75th anniversary since India gained independence from Britain.

Indian MP Kunwar Danish Ali said: “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming first Prime Minister of UK from Indian origin. We, as Indians are indeed proud of you. Hope you will be able to save Great Britain from economic crisis and work towards strengthening Indo-UK bilateral relations.”

Dhruv Batt, vice president of Bjym Bhavnagar district in the Gujarat region of India, said: “Rishi Sunak stood ground with his traditions and religious practices. On this auspicious day of Diwali, he has been elected as the UK Prime Minister.”

Indian journalist Sidhant Sibal of news channel the World Is One, said Mr Sunak’s appointment was indicative of “an inclusive and diverse British society and homage to the Indian diaspora in the west that has come of age with its hard work, determination.”

The Times of India referred to an address Mr Sunak made in August to a gathering of British Indian Conservative Party members, where he said he wanted to create a “two-way relationship” between the countries, saying there was a lot that the UK could learn from India.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Mr Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy, an Indian citizen, had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through her "non-domiciled" status. Murthy, who owns a stake in company Infosys and is from a wealthy family, said she would start to pay British tax on her global income as the revelations became a problem for Mr Sunak in his running for leadership against Liz Truss.

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya tweeted: “Congratulations Kenyan (Kitale) born son Rishi Sunak on the election as the UK Prime Minister, the youngest leader in the current times. As Kenya's young and progressive party, we celebrate your milestone and wish you the best."

Kenyan government minister David Osiany added: “Congratulations from motherland to you, Rishi Sunak”.

Laurent Marchand, foreign editor of news website Ouest France described Mr Sunak as the “last joker” of the Conservative Party.