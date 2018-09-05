Plane ‘quarantined’ in New York after passengers fall ill on flight from Dubai

An Emirates plane has been quarantined at JFK Airport in New York after it was reported that dozens of the passengers on board the aircraft had taken ill.

The Airbus A380 ‘super jumbo’ plane, the largest passenger plane in operation, is still on the runway at the airport after passengers on the flight from Dubai reported fever and coughing.

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials were awaiting the planes’ arrival amid local news reports that some passengers had temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dozens of those affected were described as ‘seriously ill’.

ABC news in America reported that crew from the flight were being immediately loaded onto waiting ambulances as it remains unclear what caused the sickness outbreak.

Larry Cohen, who was on board the plane, tweeted “All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats.”

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that ten people had taken ill on the plane.