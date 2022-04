A shooting was reported at the Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C

A shooting was reported at the Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C.on Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The Secret Service reported that its officers shot "a reported intruder" at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW “following a confrontation” just before 8 a.m.

The force also confirmed there were no officers injured in the incident.