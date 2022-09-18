Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Mathias Pogba's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said his client is innocent.

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted he was behind a video that appeared online last month promising "revelations" about the 29-year-old Juventus midfielder.

Mathias Pogba, right, joined brother Paul on the pitch to celebrate France's 2018 World Cup win

French prosecutors opened a judicial investigation earlier this month after former Manchester United player Paul said he was the target of extortion and threats.

He filed a complaint with Turin prosecutor claiming he was the target of a 13m euro (£11.29m) blackmail plot.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Pogba moved to Juventusthis summer after leaving Manchester United.