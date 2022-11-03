Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan shot and injured at protest march

Mr Khan was wounded in the foot, but escaped serious injury, party official Asad Umar said.

The identity of the gunman was not immediately known. An arrest was made at the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. Picture: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Mr Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Mr Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot.

He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from which announcements were made that he is safe.

Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also hurt, according to the announcement from the party.

The attack happened less than a week after Mr Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters.