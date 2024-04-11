OJ Simpson, the former American Football star who was cleared in an infamous double-murder trial of killing his ex-wife and her friend, has died at age 76.

His family announced the news in a statement today. He had been suffering from cancer.

O.J. Simpson during his double murder trial in Los Angeles (Photo by VINCE BUCCI / POOL / AFP)

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

During the trial he was represented by reality star Kim Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian.

He was later jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

Simpson found fame as a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers from 1969 to 1979, and later became an actor, but will always be remembered for the court case, dubbed the “trial of the century”.

News of Simpson’s death was announced by his children on his X account.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” read a statement.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family”