Numedal valley: Four stabbed in random knife attack in Norway

Police later confirmed that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

The incident took place in Nore, in the Numedal valley near the capital, Oslo.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 said that there were several ambulances, including air ambulances, at the site, plus numerous police vehicles.

A police car stands near the crime scene where three people have been stabbed in the village of Nore in Numedal, Norway, on May 20, 2022. - At least three people were injured, including one seriously, in southeastern Norway in a stabbing attack, Norwegian police said.

William Scott told the VG newspaper he saw an injured woman lying on the ground after the attack.

“At first I thought it was a collision because there was a large pool of blood on the ground,” he said.

Nore is close to Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded last October when Espen Andersen Brathen attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives.

He has pleaded guilty in a trial that started this week.