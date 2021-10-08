Nobel Prize season is well underway, with five of the six categories already announced.

The awards focus on work done in the previous year and were created according to the will of Sir Alfred Noble in 1875, who also lent his name to the prizes.

Sir Alfred’s estate funds the awards to this day.

The Nobel Prizes are some of the most well-regarded and prestigious awards in the world.

Here’s all you need to know about the Nobel Prizes in 2021, including a full list of the winners.

What is the Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Prize is split into six categories across science, literature, and peace.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov this year. Photo: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara.

Figures around the world are recognised for their outstanding contributions to these areas.

The Nobel Peace Prize usually attracts the most attention in the media, with past winners including Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Junior.

When are the Nobel Prize 2021 winners announced?

The announcements for the Nobel Prizes 2021 started on Monday, October 6 and the final award, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, will be announced on Monday, October 11.

The Nobel Prize winners receive this medal as part of the prestigious award. Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin.

The Nobel committees in Sweden and Norway will reveal who will receive the prizes in each category.

Who are the Nobel Prize 2021 winners?

Here is a full list of the winners announced so far.

Three winners were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems”.

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were chosen “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming”.

In addition, Giorgio Parisi received the prize “for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales”.

Another science-based prize, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021, was split between two scientists, Benjamin List and Scottish scientist David MacMillan, “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 was also awarded to two people, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch”.

Moving away from the sciences, Abdulrazak Gurnah recieved the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

On Friday October 8, the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 was given jointly to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

How much money will the Nobel Prize 2021 winners get?

Nobel Prize winners are awarded a Nobel Prize diploma, a medal and a document detailing the financial award.

In 2020, this increased from previous years to 10 million Swedish krona, the equivalent of roughly $1.1 million.

It’s not yet announced how much money will be awarded this year.

The prizes are given during Nobel Week, which will take place from December 6-12 in 2021.