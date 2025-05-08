New Pope Leo makes first public appearance to jubilant scenes in Rome

The 267th Pope elected after 24 hours of cardinals meeting in conclave inside the Sistine Chapel

The first-ever American Pope has appeared in front of jubilant crowds in Rome as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV emerged onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica as a packed St Peter’s Square erupted in cheers and applause.

He was Cardinal Robert Prevost, from Chicago, and is fairly young for a Pope, at the age of 69.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave | AFP via Getty Images

His election drew speedy congratulations from US President Donald Trump who described an American Pope as “such an honour”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Crowds had been joyously waving flags and chanting “Habemus Papam” – the Latin for “we have a Pope” – since white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel shortly after 5pm UK time on Thursday.

First words to adoring crowd: “Peace be with you”

The new pontiff is the 267th Pope, becoming the religious leader of some 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe and someone believed to be called as the successor to St Peter, who was the first.

In his first words as Pope, the new pontiff told the adoring crowd: “Peace be with you”.

International development charity Cafod said Pope Leo “will be a voice of wisdom in a fractured and divided world”, and that his years as a missionary in Peru mean he can bring into his papacy “the vital perspective of the global south, elevating voices from the margins to centre stage”.

The secret conclave meeting – steeped in tradition and mystery – had only just begun some 24 hours before white smoke emerged.

The 133 cardinals had voted on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, with black smoke emitted from the chapel chimney twice, showing no-one had been elected.

But in the bright sunshine of Thursday afternoon, white smoke began to billow out, with onlookers bearing witness to history as the Church confirmed it had its new leader.

Bells tolled to confirm the news – perhaps in a marker of the confusion at previous conclaves where the colour of the smoke was not completely clear.

Each of the electors, mostly dressed in distinctive bright red vestments, had taken an oath pledging secrecy ahead of the process of casting anonymous ballots for their choice.

‘Choice of exceptional importance’

At a special mass ahead of the conclave, cardinals were reminded of the “choice of exceptional importance” they must make.

Three UK cardinals took part in conclave – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who also took part in the conclave, is Irish-born but has mainly ministered in the US and been based in Rome for some years.

The voting cardinals – those aged under 80 who were the only ones eligible to cast a ballot – were urged to “invoke the help of the Holy Spirit” to help them elect a pope “whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history”.

White smoke rises from the roof of the Sistine Chapel as the crowds cheer in St Peter's Square | AFP via Getty Images

This conclave was thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga, which had not had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who took part in the conclave to choose his successor.

The new Pope will have the challenge of following in the footsteps of the late Francis, whose popularity saw him dubbed “the people’s pope”.

He had been vocal on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, and urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.

His death on Easter Monday prompted warm tributes from leaders across the globe and his funeral last month drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including Mr Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Pope Francis spoke up for the poor and marginalised | AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Pope Leo XIV with a plea for continued support from the Vatican.

In a post on X Mr Zelensky wrote: “Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate.

“Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians.

“At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace.

“I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength—both spiritual and physical—in carrying out his noble mission. Ad multos annos!”

Christine Allen, director and chief executive of the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development said: “Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, will be a voice of wisdom in a fractured and divided world, as he continues the important work of leading the church in the world and providing spiritual and moral guidance to the global community.

“Having spent years in Peru, Pope Leo XIV, brings with him the vital perspective of the Global South, elevating voices from the margins to centre stage.

“Now more than ever the world needs a strong and steadfast moral voice that can draw attention to the most important issues in our world: the crippling debt crisis – a key focus of this Jubilee Year – which prevents low-income countries from spending on health and education for their people; the climate crisis and the conflicts blighting our world.

“This election reflected a global Church, with cardinals from every corner of the world voting – bringing a broader outlook to addressing today’s global issues.

“Saint Pope John Paul II, and Popes Benedict and Francis all spoke powerfully on climate change and the debt crisis as two of the most pressing issues of their time, and we look forward to working with the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV, to continue and strengthen this work in response to today’s challenges.

“The Pope is the spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics, and an important player on the global stage. He is one of the few people who can bridge political divides and bring world leaders together for the common good.