Netanyahu says ceasefire deal would only 'delay somewhat' offensive in Rafah

An Israeli military offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah could be "delayed somewhat" if a deal for a weeks-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday, but claimed that total victory in Gaza is "weeks away" once the offensive begins.

Mr Netanyahu confirmed to CBS that a deal is in process, with no details. Israeli media reported that mediators were making progress on an agreement for a ceasefire and release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Several Israeli media outlets, citing unnamed officials, said the War Cabinet tacitly approved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks resumed yesterday in Qatar, Egypt's state-run Al Qahera TV reported, citing an Egyptian official as saying further discussions would follow in Cairo with the aim of achieving the ceasefire and release.

People find their way through a rubble-covered alley, following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Israel is developing plans for expanding its offensive against the Hamas militant group to Rafah on the Gaza-Egypt border, where more than half the besieged territory's population of 2.3 million have sought refuge.

Humanitarian groups warn of a catastrophe, with Rafah the main entry point for aid, and the US and other allies have said Israel must avoid harming civilians.

Mr Netanyahu has said he will convene the Cabinet this week to approve operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of civilians.

"Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion, not months," Mr Netanyahu told CBS. "If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway. It has to be done because total victory is our goal and total victory is within reach."

He said that four of the six remaining Hamas battalions are concentrated in Rafah.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC that US President Joe Biden had not been briefed on the Rafah plan and said: "We believe that this operation should not go forward until or unless we see (a plan to protect civilians)."

Heavy fighting continued in parts of northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive. Residents have reported days of heavy fighting in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trapped, unable to move because of the heavy bombardment," resident Ayman Abu Awad said.

He said starving residents have been forced to eat animal fodder and search for food in demolished buildings. Northern Gaza has been largely cut off from aid, and the UN's World Food Programme suspended deliveries last week.

A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and Hamas, has said the draft ceasefire deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.

The official said the proposed six-week pause in fighting would include allowing hundreds of trucks to bring desperately needed aid into Gaza every day, including the north.