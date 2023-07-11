All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Nepal: At least five people killed in Mount Everest helicopter crash

A helicopter carrying six people has crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, killing at least five of those on board
By Russell Jackson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:55 BST
 Comment

At least five people have been killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of five people and are searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after taking the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak. The tourists were believed to be Mexican nationals while the pilot was Nepalese.

The helicopter crash occurred near Mount EverestThe helicopter crash occurred near Mount Everest
The helicopter crash occurred near Mount Everest

Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s planned flight route.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.