Multiple students injured and 'two critical' after shooting at California high school

Multiple students are reported to have been injured, with two understood to be in a critical state, following a shooting at a high school in the USA.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there are three confirmed injuries following the shooting on Thursday morning at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, California.



The sheriff's office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.



Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweets it received four patients. The hospital says a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.



The suspect remains at large, authorities have said.



Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it's not known if the patients, who are all believed to be students, have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries.



Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.



Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.



White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation.