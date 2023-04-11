All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
44 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Mother of six year old boy who shot teacher charged in US

The mother of a six year old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia primary school has been charged.

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
 Comment
The 6-year-old student shot his teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in January.The 6-year-old student shot his teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in January.
The 6-year-old student shot his teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in January.

Deja Taylor, 25, has been indicted by a grand jury with a felony child neglect charge and a misdemeanour charge.

It was previously revealed by police that she was the owner of the gun which was used by her son to shoot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner during a lesson in the classroom. Ms Zwerner, 25, was seriously hurt in the shooting, sustaining injuries to her hand and chest, but survived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has since filed a $40 million law suit over the shooting, claiming that school officials ignored warnings that the boy had a gun in his backpack. It is understood the boy’s backpack was searched on the day of the attack, following warnings that a pupil had a weapon.

Prosecutors have previously said that the child was unlikely to be charged in connection to the shooting due to his age. The boy’s family claimed after the attack that the gun was secured.

Ms Taylor’s arrest comes after a police investigation into the incident, which happened on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," said Howard Gwynn, the attorney for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Authorities said other charges could be announced as a special grand jury looked into security issues at the school.

"If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments," Mr Gwynn said.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.