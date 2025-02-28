Some of the most dangerous countries in the world.Some of the most dangerous countries in the world.
Most Dangerous Countries 2025: Here are 10 scary countries best avoided by travellers - including Russia

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:08 BST

Wars, natural disasters and social unrest mean that these counties won’t be featured in travel agent windows at the moment.

Travel broadens the mind but there are limits - with some countries best avoided.

The UK Foreign Office advises against travel to at least parts of 73 different countries and territories at the moment - a figure which has increased in recent years.

When it comes to judging what countries are the most dangerous, the international health insurance experts at William Russell have looked at the 2024 Global Peace Index and the latest World Risk Report.

These assess factors like crime rates, political stability, terrorism risks, and natural disaster resilience.

They have also consider healthcare access and quality, as well as digital security, which is increasingly important in a world where cyber threats are on the rise, to come up with a definitive ranking for 2025.

Here are the 10 most dangerous countries on the planet.

The most dangerous country in the world is war-torn Yemen in West Asia. One of the least developed countries on Earth, it's been engulfed in civil war since 2015. All travel to Yemen is not advised due to unpredicted security conditions.

1. Yemen

The most dangerous country in the world is war-torn Yemen in West Asia. One of the least developed countries on Earth, it's been engulfed in civil war since 2015. All travel to Yemen is not advised due to unpredicted security conditions.

Sudan

2. All travel to Sudan should be avoided due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and the volatile security situation.

Sudan

All travel to landlocked South Sudan is not advised due to the risk of armed violence and criminality.

3. South Sudan

All travel to landlocked South Sudan is not advised due to the risk of armed violence and criminality.

Tourists are not advised to travel to Afghanistan due to the volatile security situation.

4. Afghanistan

Tourists are not advised to travel to Afghanistan due to the volatile security situation.

