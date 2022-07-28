More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have found shelter in UK, figures show

The Home Office said a total of 104,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been welcomed to Britain through either the family scheme – which allows people to join family members here – or the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

This includes 31,300 people under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refugees say goodbye to loved ones before boarding a coach to Warsaw at a coach station in Lviv, Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Government said its latest figures showed that Scotland has welcomed around 115 new arrivals from Ukraine each day in the week to 19 July, providing sanctuary for over 9,000 displaced people, two-thirds of whom applied under the Scottish Super Sponsor Scheme, which has now been suspended.