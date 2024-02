A lunar lander built by a US spaceflight company has become the first privately owned spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Intuitive Machines’s Nova-C Odysseus lander touched down on the Moon’s south pole region at 23.23pm UK time on Thursday. The moment also marked the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme, Apollo 17, more than 50 years ago.

The landing was confirmed by Intuitive Machine’s chief executive Steve Altemus, who said: “I know this was a nail biter, but we are on the on the surface and we are transmitting.

Odysseus passes over the near side of the Moon following lunar orbit during the IM-1 mission. Picture: Intuitive Machines/AFP via Getty Images

“Welcome to the Moon.”

Shortly after landing, Intuitive Machines said on X “flight controllers have confirmed Odysseus is upright and starting to send data”, after troubleshooting communications due to the weak signal from the Moon.

“Right now, we are working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface,” Intuitive Machines added.

What is the purpose of the Moon landing?

The Odysseus lunar lander with the Earth in the background. Picture: Intuitive Machines via AP

The spacecraft blasted off last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida on top of a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. It embarked on a week-long journey, travelling more than 620,000 miles.

Among the objectives for Odysseus is to monitor space weather. The lander has scientific instruments to help “perform science test technologies and demonstrate capabilities” as NASA works on its exploration of the moon.

Odysseus will also prepare for future human exploration of the Moon. There are plans for the first woman and person of colour to travel to the lunar surface in 2026 under Nasa’s Artemis program.

A second Intuitive Machines mission is slated to lift off next month, with the aim to drill for resources at the Moon’s south pole.

An image by the Odysseus' Terrain Relative Navigation camera of the Bel'kovich K crater in the Moon's northern equatorial highlands as the lunar lander prepares for its landing. Picture: Intuitive Machines/AFP via Getty Images

What happened during the Moon landing?

It wasn’t all plain sailing.

Intuitive Machines said the original laser instrument it planned to rely on for guidance during descent stopped working an hour before landing. It meant the spacecraft had to do an extra orbit so engineers could activate a back-up instrument provided by Nasa.

The team is now working to gather more information on the lander to confirm its status and whether it can achieve its £93m mission.

The successful landing comes six weeks after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down after a fuel leak.

Until now, controlled Moon landings have only been performed by government agencies, including the US, Soviet Union, China, India and Japan.

What is on the Odysseus lander?

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder about 13ft (4m) tall and 5ft (1.57m) wide – about the size of a British phone box – and weighs 1,488lb (675kg).

It is part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to involve commercial companies in the exploration of the Moon.

The spacecraft landed on Malapert A, a crater 186 miles from the Moon’s south pole. The pole is thought to contain water ice, which would be a valuable resource for future human exploration.

Odysseus is expected to operate for roughly a week before the lunar night sets on the south pole.

On board are 12 payloads, including a Nasa instrument known as Scalpss (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies), a four-camera system that aims to capture Odysseus’s descent to the lunar surface.

The lander is carrying a set of 125 tiny sculptures called Moon Phases, created by US artist Jeff Koons. It is insulated with a lightweight fabric, a shimmery gold material that normally lines the inside of ski jackets, made by US company Columbia Sportswear.

What was said about the Moon landing?

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson described the mission as a “triumph” and a “giant leap forward for all of humanity”.

He said: “Today, for the first time in more than a half-century, the US has returned to the Moon. Today, for the first time in the history of humanity, a commercial company – an American company – launched and led the voyage up there. And today is a day that shows the power and promise on Nasa’s commercial partnerships.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this great and daring quest at Intuitive Machines, SpaceX, and right here at Nasa. What a triumph – Odysseus has taken the Moon.