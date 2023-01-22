The incident happened in Monterey Park, located about eight miles east of Los Angeles, after just after 10pm local time.
It is understood that the incident took place after thousands had gathered in Monterey Park for the Lunar New Year festival.
It is not clear yet how many people were shot or whether anyone has died.
Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the area.
The annual Lunar New Year festival is a weekend-long event that has previously drawn crowds of more than 100,000 visitors, with the incident taking place an hour after the night's festivities were scheduled to end.