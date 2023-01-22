Police in California are responding to a shooting that has left several people injured, according to US media reports.

The incident happened in Monterey Park, located about eight miles east of Los Angeles, after just after 10pm local time.

It is understood that the incident took place after thousands had gathered in Monterey Park for the Lunar New Year festival.

It is not clear yet how many people were shot or whether anyone has died.

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 21, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the area.

