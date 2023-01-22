News you can trust since 1817
Monterey Park shooting: Several people shot near Los Angeles

Police in California are responding to a shooting that has left several people injured, according to US media reports.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
The incident happened in Monterey Park, located about eight miles east of Los Angeles, after just after 10pm local time.

It is understood that the incident took place after thousands had gathered in Monterey Park for the Lunar New Year festival.

It is not clear yet how many people were shot or whether anyone has died.

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 21, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the area.

The annual Lunar New Year festival is a weekend-long event that has previously drawn crowds of more than 100,000 visitors, with the incident taking place an hour after the night's festivities were scheduled to end.