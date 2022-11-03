The deluge, which began in mid-June, damaged or destroyed nearly 27,000 school buildings, Unicef said, adding it will likely be weeks or months before flood waters completely subside.

In some places, rooftops of the school buildings are only just starting to emerge, it said.

The record-breaking floods - which were worsened by climate change - killed 1,735 people and displaced 33 million, mostly in the hardest-hit provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan.

According to Pakistani officials, 647 children were among those killed.

Unicef has set up more than 500 temporary learning centres in flood-hit districts and provided support and school supplies for teachers and flood victims.

China has so far been the largest contributor in response to Pakistan floods, followed by Washington, which has given £86.2 million in aid since June. The World Bank has estimated that the floods caused £35.5 billion in damages.