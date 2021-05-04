According to the city’s mayor, 49 people have been taken to hospital after the accident.

Emergency crews and firefighters have been searching the train for survivors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened at 10.30pm local time (4.30am UK time) on the metro's Line 12.

The mayor said a support beam gave way as the train passed over it.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Mexico City firefighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed May 3. Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images