Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said although the officers each played different roles in the death of Tyre Nichols, "they are all responsible".
The officers, who are all black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Video of the traffic stop on January 7 will be released to the public sometime on Friday.
The victim's family and their lawyers said the footage showed officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles driver Rodney King.
His family urged supporters to protest peacefully.
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he saw the video and found it "absolutely appalling".
"Let me be clear – what happened here does not at all reflect proper policing,” Mr Rausch said. “This was wrong. This was criminal.”